Cardinals Get Surge'D, Fall 5-4
August 31, 2022 - Texas League (TL) - Springfield Cardinals News Release
Springfield, MO - A 3-run homerun from Julio Rodirguez helped the Cardinals hold a 4-0 lead over the Wind Surge before a late comeback from Wichita (33-20, 68-53) to take Game 2 from Springfield (28-25, 59-63) Wednesday night 5-4.
Decisions:
W: RHP Alex Phillips (1-0)
L: RHP Michael Brettell (5-3)
S: RHP Casey Legumina (1)
Notables:
-RHP Jack Flaherty had another solid MLB Rehab Start for Springfield: 6.2 IP / 7 H / 3 R / 2 W / 9 K
-C Julio Rodriguez went 2-for-4 with a 3-run HR, his 10th longball of the season
-2B Irving Lopez went 2-for-4 with a 2-out RBI to put the Cardinals on the board first
On Deck:
-Thursday, September 1, 6:35pm - SPR RHP Logan Gragg (0-0, 6.67) vs. WCH LHP Kody Funderburk (8-5, 2.90)
-Great Southern Bank $9,000 Giveaway / Copa de la Diversion Jersey Auction / Thirsty Thursday / Happy Half-Hour / Celebrate Springfield Kick-Off Event
-Broadcast on ESPN The JOCK 96.9FM, 99.9FM,1060AM, MiLB.TV and SpringfieldCardinals.com
