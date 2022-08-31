Missions Homer Twice, Stumble in Game Two vs. Hooks

SAN ANTONIO - After dropping game one to the Corpus Christi Hooks, the San Antonio Missions attempted to even up the series on Wednesday. Pitch command was an early issue for the Missions pitching staff as Corpus Christi scored three runs on one hit in the first inning. Despite hitting two home runs, the Missions offense could not complete the necessary comeback. They fell to Corpus Christi in game two by a final score of 7-4.

Nolan Watson was the starting pitcher for the San Antonio Missions. He struggled with his command and walked the first two batters of the game. Watson loaded the bases after hitting Luke Berryhill with a pitch. Joe Perez drove in two runs with a double to shallow left field. Will Wagner drove in Berryhill after grounding out to first base. The Hooks took a 3-0 lead while recording just one base hit.

Corpus Christi added to their lead with a run on one hit in the top of the second inning. Grae Kessinger drew a walk and Shay Whitcomb singled to start the inning. Quincy Hamilton reached base on a fielding error by Yorman Rodriguez. On the play, Kessinger came in to score. The Hooks improved their lead to 4-0.

Jayden Murray was the starting pitcher for the Corpus Christi Hooks. He had to pitch out of a jam in the bottom of the second inning. With one out in the inning, he issued walks to Juan Fernandez and Webster Rivas. Fernandez advanced to third base with a successful stolen base attempt. Kelvin Melean struck out swinging for out number two. Webster Rivas was caught trying to steal second base for the final out of the inning.

San Antonio plated their first runs of the game in the bottom of the third inning. On the first pitch of the inning, Joshua Mears hit a home run to left field. Ripken Reyes hit a single and Connor Hollis was hit by a pitch to put two runners on base. After a fly out, Domingo Leyba hit a double and scored Reyes. The Missions cut the deficit to two runs.

Corpus Christi had a chance to improve their lead in the top of the fourth inning. With one out in the frame, Kessinger hit a single to left field and Ross Adolph drew a walk. Edwuin Bencomo came on to pitch for Watson. Kessinger and Adolph both advanced into scoring position after stealing second and third. With two runners in scoring position, Hamilton lined into a double play as Leyba made the catch and doubled off Adolph at second base.

The Hooks regained a four-run lead after scoring two runs on three hits. With one out in the inning, Perez singled to left field and Wagner laid down a bunt single. Alex McKenna grounded into a force out and Perez advanced to third base. McKenna successfully stole second base to place two runners in scoring position. Cesar Salazar drove in both runners with a single to right field. Corpus Christi took a 6-2 lead.

San Antonio added their third run of the game in the bottom of the fifth inning. With Matt Ruppenthal on the mound, Reyes drew a walk and Hollis hit a single. Tirso Ornelas grounded into a fielder's choice with Reyes out at third base. Leyba was hit by a pitch to load the bases. Yorman Rodriguez grounded out and Hollis came in to score. The Missions cut the lead to 6-3.

The Missions used the long ball in the bottom of the seventh inning to continue their comeback attempt. On the first pitch of the inning, Hollis hit a 408-foot home run to center field. His seventh long ball of the season made it a 6-4 ballgame.

Corpus Christi added an insurance run in the top of the ninth inning. Facing Osvaldo Hernandez, Berryhill drew a walk and Perez hit a single. Wagner drew a walk to load the bases. The southpaw issued a walk to McKenna which allowed Berryhill to score. The Hooks held a 7-4 advantage.

With the loss, San Antonio falls to 25-28 (2nd half), 63-57 (overall) on the season

Joshua Mears (#16 Padres prospect): 1-4, HR, RBI, R, 2 K

Tirso Ornelas (#20 Padres prospect): 0-4

