Hooks Announce 2023 Schedule

CORPUS CHRISTI - The Corpus Christi Hooks, Double-A affiliate of the Houston Astros, have announced their schedule of home and road dates for 2023, the 18th season at Whataburger Field. The 138-game campaign begins at home on Thursday, April 6 against the Arkansas Travelers.

Corpus Christi will play 12 homestands featuring 69 home games, hosting games on Memorial Day Weekend (May 26-28) and Independence Day (Tuesday, July 4). The 2023 season format continues as it has the previous two seasons, with primarily six-game homestands that run Tuesday through Sunday with Mondays as a league-wide off day. The exceptions are Opening Week April 6-8 and July 14-16 in Arkansas after a four-day break July 10-13.

Following Opening Week, the 2023 homestands at Whataburger Field include April 18-23 vs. San Antonio, May 2-7 vs Amarillo, May 16-21 vs Tulsa, May 23-28 vs Midland, June 6-11 vs Frisco, June 20-25 vs Amarillo, July 4-9 vs San Antonio, July 18-23 vs Midland, August 8-13 vs Frisco, August 15-20 vs Northwest Arkansas and September 5-10 vs Wichita.

The month of May carries the heaviest load of Hooks home games, with eighteen on tap. The remaining five months of the season vary from six to twelve games each. The regular season concludes while the Hooks are on the road September 12-17 in Tulsa.

The 138-game slate is comprised of 90 games against Texas League South opponents (Amarillo, Frisco, Midland and San Antonio) and 48 games versus Texas League North opponents (Arkansas, Northwest Arkansas, Springfield, Tulsa and Wichita).

Game times, promotions and giveaways will be announced at a later date.

New Season Membership packages are currently on sale for the 2023 season. Those interested in a Season Membership may fill out this form or call the Whataburger Field box office at (361) 561-4665.

