St. Louis Ambush vs. Kansas City Comets - 2.16.25
February 15, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)
St. Louis Ambush YouTube Video
The i70 Series continues into it's final game as the St. Louis Ambush take on the Kansas City Comets Live from Cable Dahmer Arena.
Check out the St. Louis Ambush Statistics
• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...
Major Arena Soccer League Stories from February 15, 2025
- Sockers Aim to Avenge Loss to Chihuahua - San Diego Sockers
- St. Louis Ambush Visit KC Comets Sunday - St. Louis Ambush
- Heat Fall to Tacoma 8-4 Friday Night - Harrisburg Heat
- A Savage Loss in Chihuahua 8-5 - MASL
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.