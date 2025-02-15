Comets 2025 Retro Jersey Auction Is Live

February 15, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

Kansas City Comets News Release







The Kansas City Comets are thrilled to present the 2025 Retro Night Jersey, which the Comets will wear for Sunday's I-70 Series finale against the St. Louis Ambush. Fans can now bid on player-autographed jerseys through Event.Gives.

This year's retro jersey is inspired by the 1990-91 Kansas City Comets team. This vintage Comets top is stylish in blue and interwoven with a subtle geometric pattern that adds texture to one of the most memorable designs in Comets history. The bombastic Comets logo on the front and center is the final piece that makes this jersey truly distinctive.

History remembers 1990 as the year Home Alone first hit theaters nationwide, AC/DC delivered Thunderstruck, and the Comets took the field in these slick blue jerseys. After a hiatus of more than three decades, they will make a triumphant return for one night only!

In the 1990-91 season, head coach Dave Clements led the Comets to a second-place finish in the Eastern Division. The team swept the Wichita Wings in the Division Semifinals before falling in Game 7 to the Cleveland Crunch in the Divisional Finals.

Zach Reget will line up wearing the prestigious No. 8 jersey, which was worn in 1990-91 by All-MSL forward Jan Goossens. The Dutchman scored 111 points from 53 goals and 58 assists across 41 games in that season, averaging 2.7 points per game.

The Comets had additional indoor legends like Gino Schiraldi, Kim Roentved, Jim Schwab, Iain Fraser and Tony Glavin that dawned the blue jersey. Fans can get their hands on an autographed jersey by bidding in the 2025 Retro Jersey Auction, which will end Monday at 1pm Central.

• Discuss this story on the Major Arena Soccer League message board...





Major Arena Soccer League Stories from February 15, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.