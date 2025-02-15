Heat Fall to Tacoma 8-4 Friday Night

February 15, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

The Harrisburg Heat battled hard but fell short against the Tacoma Stars in an 8-4 defeat. The Stars struck first in the opening quarter when Micheal Ramos found the back of the net, giving Tacoma an early lead. The Heat responded early in the second, as Mike Da-Silva scored the equalizer just 29 seconds into the period. However, Tacoma quickly regained control, trading goals with Harrisburg before Kyle Rivers' strike in the final minute of the half gave the Stars a 3-2 lead at the break.

Tacoma extended their advantage in the third quarter, outshooting Harrisburg and capitalizing on their opportunities. Goals from Nick Perera and Tyler John widened the gap to 5-2, while the Heat struggled to generate offensive chances, managing just two shots in the period. Harrisburg made a strong push in the fourth, with Malcolm Harris scoring twice in quick succession to bring the Heat within one goal. However, Tacoma responded immediately, as Tyler John netted his second of the night, followed by two more late goals from Perera and Rivers to seal the victory.

Despite the loss, Harrisburg showed resilience, particularly in the fourth quarter, where they made a valiant effort to close the gap. Malcolm Harris earned third-star honors with his two-goal performance, while Da-Silva also contributed with a pair of goals. However, Tacoma's relentless attack proved too much, as Tyler John led the way with two goals, earning first-star recognition. The Heat will look to bounce back in their

