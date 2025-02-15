St. Louis Ambush Visit KC Comets Sunday

February 15, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

St. Louis Ambush News Release







St. Charles, Missouri - The St. Louis Ambush battle the cross-state rival Kansas City Comets this Sunday, February 16, 2025 at 4:05 p.m. CT at the Cable Dahmer Arena in Independence, Missouri.

This is the fifth and final contest between the two teams slated for the 2024-25 regular season. Kansas City enjoys a 3-1 record in the previous four games. It is the only game this weekend for each team. The Ambush and Comets last met on New Year's Eve at The Family Arena in St. Charles, with the Comets edging the Ambush 4-3.

In recent action, the Ambush won two straight games, then fell to the San Diego Sockers in a 6-5 overtime affair February 8 at The Family Arena. The Comets defeated those same Sockers 9-6 the day before.

St. Louis is led offensively by Franck Tayou, who is working on a 12-game points streak. Forward William Eskay is another key piece for the Ambush. He has three goals and one assist in his last three games and also leads the team's defensive effort with 16 blocked shots.

Kansas City's offense is anchored by Rian Marques, who has four goals and seven assists in his last three appearances. Ignacio Flores has also been hot of late with three goals and four assists in his last three games and Zach Reget is working on a four-game scoring streak.

Following Sunday's duel, the Ambush return home to The Family Arena to host Utica City FC on Friday, February 28, 2025 at 7:05 p.m. CT. February 28 is also Star Wars Night and the first 1000 fans in the door will be treated to posters and surprise player bobbleheads.

Single-game and group tickets are now on sale for the remainder of the 2024-25 regular season. Call the Ambush office at 636-477-6363 for more information. Fans can stay current on all Ambush news by visiting the team's official website, stlambush.com and on social media outlets.

