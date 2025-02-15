Sockers Aim to Avenge Loss to Chihuahua

February 15, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)

San Diego Sockers News Release







The San Diego Sockers (11-3-0, 30 pts, 2nd), presented by Kaiser Permanente, will try to rebound from a loss on Friday night against the Chihuahua Savage (14-2-0, 40, 1st) in the second game of the home-and-home series on Sunday, February 16, 5:05pm at Frontwave Arena, where the team is 7-0-0. Chihuahua showcased their offensive firepower in easily defeating San Diego behind Jorge Rios' four-point (2-2=4) performance in Mexico. The Sockers defense has not played well in losing two of the last three matches allowing 22 goals. San Diego needs a victory to stay in the hunt for the #1-seed in the MASL Playoffs. Kraig Chiles, Leonardo De Oliveira, Charlie Gonzalez, Keko Gontán, and Boris Pardo will return to bolster the lineup after staying home on Friday.

KEY PLAYERS

San Diego:

Gabriel Costa (Midfielder): The former MASL Rookie of the Year has been a constant offensive force this season with 5-10=15. He has a point in 9 of the last 10 games and is only 1 assist away from 50 career helpers.

Tavoy Morgan (Forward): Leads the team with 15 goals and has an 11-match point streak, the longest of the season by any Socker. He is only one goal away scoring 150 career goals.

Luiz Morales (Forward): The 2021-22 MASL Rookie of the Year, Morales adds significant firepower to the Sockers' offensive lineup. Morales, who was named as a 2025 MASL All-Star, is on a four-game point streak.

Chihuahua:

Hugo Puentes (Forward): The always dangerous forward is second on the team in scoring with 14-10=24.

Pedro Castaneda (Mid/Def): In his second season, he has become a solid player both on offense and defense. He currently has 12-6=18.

Bryan Macias (Midfielder): The veteran is having another good season and is tied for third on the team with 8-10=18.

STRATEGIES

San Diego:

Home-Field Advantage: The Sockers have to take full advantage of the larger Frontwave Arena field and feed off the energy of the crowd.

Play Better Defense: The team needs to play better defense and not have unforced errors like they did on Friday night, especially in the second period. If not, Chihuahua will punish them again.

Start Strong: San Diego needs to start strong and not fall behind early. The team must emphasize combining solid defensive organization with quick counter-attacks to stay in the game.

Chihuahua:

Adjust To The Larger Field: The Savage will have the challenge of playing on a larger floor and keeping the pace fast to offset the Sockers' possession game.

Aggressive Style Of Play: Chihuahua focuses on high-intensity pressing and quick transitions. Their strategy involves aggressive forward play, aiming to disrupt the opponent's build-up and capitalize on turnovers.

Start Strong: If Chihuahua starts strong they can effectively put the contest out of reach quickly. However several times this season they have allowed teams to stick around and remain in the game.

FORM

San Diego: The Sockers have won 11 of their last 13, while losing two of the last three matches.

Chihuahua: The Savage is on a five-game winning streak and has only two losses, both on the road.

