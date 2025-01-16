St. Louis Ambush vs. Empire Strykers - 1.13.25
January 16, 2025 - Major Arena Soccer League (MASL)
St. Louis Ambush YouTube Video
William Eskay and the St. Louis Ambush wrap up a three-game road trip in Ontario, CA to take on Marco Fabián and the Empire Strykers
Live from Toyota Arena in Ontario, CA
Check out the St. Louis Ambush Statistics
