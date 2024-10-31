Squadron Partner with Lakeshore Foundation for New Practice Home

October 31, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Birmingham Squadron News Release







BIRMINGHAM, Ala - The Birmingham Squadron, NBA G League affiliate of the New Orleans Pelicans, along with Lakeshore Foundation, today announced a partnership for a new practice home for Alabama's only professional basketball team.

Lakeshore Foundation will now serve as the Squadron's primary practice home, along with select practices being hosted at Legacy Arena at the BJCC.

"We could not be happier to partner with Lakeshore Foundation as this incredible organization becomes our new practice home," said Squadron general manager Leslie Claybrook. "While we also look back and express our thanks to Birmingham-Southern College and its staff for hosting our practices the past three years, Lakeshore Foundation offers us state-of-the-art facilities to help prepare our team for its season."

"This is a major upgrade for our organization as we partner with Lakeshore Foundation and its Olympic and Paralympic-level training facilities," said head coach T.J. Saint. "The facility gives our players and staff the ability to perform their jobs at the highest of levels.

"Lakeshore has a long-standing commitment to serving elite athletes; this collaboration exemplifies our mission to foster athletic excellence for all to achieve on the biggest stages in sport," said John D. Kemp, CEO of Lakeshore Foundation. "Notably, the Squadron are also among the first to utilize our incredible Sports Science and Performance Center offering unparalleled training opportunities for the nation's best athletes who look to Birmingham for accessibility, inclusion and innovation in sports training."

Lakeshore Foundation has hosted Squadron events in each of the team's first three seasons in Birmingham, most notably serving as the Squadron's home for local player tryouts and media day.

The Birmingham Squadron tip off the 2024-25 season against the Mexico City Capitanes for Hoops for Troops, presented by Pearl River Resort, on Nov. 9 at Legacy Arena at the BJCC.

