Long Island Nets Acquire Returning Player Rights to Chase Audige

October 31, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Long Island Nets News Release







LONG ISLAND - The Long Island Nets, the NBA G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets, have acquired the returning player rights to guard Chase Audige and a second round pick in the 2025 NBA G League Draft from the Windy City Bulls in exchange for the returning player rights to forward Jordan Hall.

Audige (6'4", 200) appeared in 17 NBA G League regular season games (one start) across one season (2023-24) with Capital City and Windy City and recorded averages of 4.8 points and 2.9 rebounds in 11.7 minutes per contest. He also appeared in 16 NBA G League Showcase Cup games with Capital City last season and averaged 4.2 points, 1.9 rebounds and 1.0 assists in 14.4 minutes per game. Audige is currently playing for Belgium's BC Oostende in the Basketball Champions League and BNXT League, appearing in 11 games thus far this season (all starts) and recording averages of 13.5 points, 4.1 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals in 24.5 minutes per contest. Prior to beginning his professional career, the Coram, N.Y., native played three collegiate seasons (2020-23) at Northwestern, where he appeared in 82 games (81 starts) and averaged 12.3 points, 3.7 rebounds and 2.3 assists in 30.4 minutes per game. The 25-year-old received Big Ten Co-Defensive Player of the Year honors during his final season with the Wildcats.

Hall appeared in 30 regular season games (11 starts) for Long Island during the 2023-24 season and averaged 7.5 points, 4.5 rebounds and 3.3 assists in 22.8 minutes per game. He was originally acquired by the LI Nets via trade with the Austin Spurs on Aug. 31, 2023.

• Discuss this story on the NBA G League message board...





NBA G League Stories from October 31, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.