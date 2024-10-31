Squadron Announce Game Time Change for March 8 Contest
October 31, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)
Birmingham Squadron News Release
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Birmingham Squadron game scheduled for March 8 at 6:00 p.m. CT at Legacy Arena at the BJCC will now tip at 5:30 p.m. CT, the team announced today.
