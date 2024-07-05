Springfield's Quinn Mathews Wins St. Louis MiLB Pitcher of the Month

SPRINGFIELD, MO - The St. Louis Cardinals have announced that LHP Quinn Mathews has been named St. Louis Minor League Pitcher of the Month for June 2024. This is his second career Cardinals Minor League Pitcher of the Month award, both coming just this season as he also earned the honor this past April while with Palm Beach (A). He joins Springfield OF Nathan Church (Player of the Month for April) as Springfield players to win a monthly Cardinals honor this season.

According to St. Louis, Mathews is the third pitcher ever to take home Cardinals Minor League Pitcher of the Month honors twice in his first professional season. The list includes LHP Rick Ankiel (May and June 1998) and current Springfield Cardinals RHP Max Rajcic (June and August 2023).

Mathews spent the vast majority of June with the Peoria Chiefs (A+), going 3-0 in four June starts in the Midwest League. All four of his starts were quality starts including an eleven-strikeout performance on June 11. The southpaw made his Double-A debut on the final day of the month at Hammons Field. He entered that start as Minor League Baseball's strikeout leader and surrendered just two unearned runs in 5.1 IP, allowing just one hit.

Mathews was recently selected to the National League roster for the MLB All-Star Future's Game, set to take place on July 13 at Globe Life Field in Texas. He will be attending with fellow Springfield Cardinals starter Tink Hence. Mathews is in his first year of professional baseball after being selected in the fourth round last season by St. Louis out of Stanford. The Southern California native was the Pac-12 Pitcher of the Year in 2023 after an explosive final season in NCAA play.

