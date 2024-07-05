Nootbaar Homers Again in Rehab Game for Springfield

July 5, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Springfield Cardinals News Release







SPRINGFIELD, MO - The Springfield Cardinals' five-game win streak came to a close on Friday night after a 4-3 loss to the NW Arkansas Travelers. Lars Nootbaar hit a game-tying home run in the fifth inning, but Springfield ultimately fell.

Decisions:

W: Anthony Simonelli (4-4)

L: Jack Ralston (1-1)

Notables:

Nootbaar's fifth-inning homer was his second of this rehab stint. He is anticipated to play again on Saturday for Springfield.

Jimmy Crooks continued his hot-hitting ways. He laced an RBI single in his first at bat.

Trent Baker tossed three perfect innings with three strikeouts to start the night.

Leonardo Taveras struck out three and walked three in two scoreless innings.

On Deck:

Saturday, July 6: NWA LHP Tyson Guerrero (1-4, 5.64) vs SPR LHP Quinn Mathews (0-0, 0.00)

Kids Hits Fireworks, St. Louis Cardinals Rawlings Kids Glove Giveaway (1,000 15-and-under)

Broadcast on Classic Rock 106.7, classicrock1067.fm, SpringfieldCardinals.com, MiLB.TV, KYCW (Local)

