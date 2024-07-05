Skid Continues for CC

July 5, 2024

SAN ANTONIO - The Missions posted their sixth straight win Friday night, a 4-2 victory over the Hooks at Wolff Stadium.

Corpus Christi right-hander Tyler Guilfoil held San Antonio hitless over the first three innings. Marcos Castañon snapped the scoreless stalemate in the fourth with a two-run shot to left, his second home run in as many games.

The Hooks answered quickly as Jordan Brewer, capitalizing on an infield hit by Kenedy Corona, laced a two-run homer to left field in the fifth

Brewer has gone deep three times in his last eight games, while hitting .345 over his previous nine assignments.

San Antonio's go-ahead runs came in the fifth and sixth on three hits. The production was augmented by four walks, two hit batsmen, and two stolen bases.

Hooks hurlers plunked a club-record seven hitters in the game.

After permitting a marker in his initial inning, Joey Mancini blanked San Antonio in the seventh and eighth. Mancini, who retired eight of the final 10 men he faced, struck out three.

Corpus Christi's six-game drought its its longest of the season.

