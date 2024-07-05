Alejandro Osuna's Five-RBI Night Lifts Frisco Over Arkansas, 8-1

FRISCO, Texas - The Frisco RoughRiders defeated the Arkansas Travelers 8-2 on Friday evening from Riders Field.

Frisco (7-4, 51-29) opened the scoring in the bottom of the second inning against Arkansas (6-5, 42-37) starter Michael Morales (0-1). Cody Freeman led off the frame with a double and later scored on a sacrifice fly by Aaron Zavala. Geisel Cepeda drove in Abimelec Ortiz with a double to left to give the Riders a 2-0 lead.

Arkansas tightened the score after Hogan Windish provided a two-out double, later scoring on a wild pitch.

In the bottom of the fourth, Ortiz, Cepeda and Frainyer Chavez worked walks to load the bases. Alejandro Osuna then clobbered a bases-clearing triple to right field, giving Frisco a 5-0 advantage.

The Rangers No. 15 ranked prospect, Winston Santos (1-0) spun five innings of two-hit ball, allowing just one unearned run with seven punchouts in his first career Double-A win.

Frisco added to their lead on Osuna's two-run homer in the bottom of the sixth inning, giving the Riders an 8-1 lead.

Ricky DeVito worked two scoreless and hitless frames with two walks and two strikeouts before handing the ball to Bryan Chi. Chi worked a scoreless eighth but allowed a solo homer to Brock Rodden in the ninth.

Osuna, Freeman and Ortiz each logged two hit nights as Osuna drove in five for the Riders in the 8-2 win.

The RoughRiders finish their six-game home-and-home split series against the Arkansas Travelers (Seattle Mariners) at 7:05 p.m. on Saturday, July 6th. RHP Emiliano Teodo (4-2, 1.87) will take the mound for the Riders against RHP Juan Mercedes (3-3, 2.85) for the Travelers.

The series wraps up with Stars & Stripes Weekend presented by Leaderboard Signs & Graphics on Saturday. Following the game, kids can run the bases just like the Riders, presented by our friends at Raising Cane's. Once the kids finish running the bases, our final postgame fireworks show of the weekend will light up the sky.

