Ortiz-Mayr Has Career Night in Shutout Win

July 5, 2024 - Texas League (TL)

Tulsa Drillers News Release









Tulsa Drillers' Damon Keith at bat

(Tulsa Drillers, Credit: Tim Campbell) Tulsa Drillers' Damon Keith at bat(Tulsa Drillers, Credit: Tim Campbell)

TULSA, OK - The Orlando Ortiz-Mayr has proven to have a knack for pitching the day after Independence Day, including Friday night. On this July 5th, Ortiz-Mayr set a new career-high by pitching 7.0 innings of scoreless baseball against Wichita while striking out seven batters in the process. The outing was backed with seven runs from his offensive mates as the Tulsa Drillers posted a 7-0 shutout win over the Wind Surge in front of 7,894 fans at ONEOK Field.

On July 5th last year, Ortiz-Mayr made his Double-A debut for the Drillers and tossed 6.0 scoreless innings in a 4-1 win against Wichita.

This year's win gave the Drillers a 2-0 record on Friday, as earlier they had defeated the Wind Surge in the completion of Thursday's suspended game thanks to a walk-off, two-run homer from Damon Keith.

In Friday's nightcap, it took three innings before Tulsa scored the game's first run. The Drillers had only one hit in the inning, but they benefitted from a hit batter and two wild pitches. The run ultimately scored one of the wild pitches that occurred after a swinging strike three.

Yeiner Fernandez supplied Tulsa's second run with his first homer of the season in the fifth inning. The drive landed in the right field bullpen and gave the Drillers a 2-0 lead.

The fifth-inning scoring did not stop there. A double, a walk and an intentional walk loaded the bases for Jose Ramos, who drew a walk to force in a run. Griffin Lockwood-Powell singled to center field with the bases still loaded, but Ben Ross failed to field the ball, allowing all three baserunners to score and give Tulsa a 6-0 lead.

Keith produced the Drillers seventh run with a single in the sixth inning that scored Alex Freeland from second base.

After Ortiz-Mayr's big night ended, manager Scott Hennessey turned to his two flame throwers from the bullpen for the final two innings. Juan Morillo worked a nine-pitch scoreless eighth inning, and Edgardo Henriquez closed the game with a scoreless ninth and two strikeouts. Both pitchers hit 100 MPH multiple times on the stadium's radar gun.

UP NEXT:

*Tulsa left fielder Bubba Alleyne made a highlight-reel catch in the fifth inning, snaring a drive with a leaping grab near the warning track in left-center field.

*Ortiz-Mayr's night with only three hits allowed and one walk in seven scoreless innings. He needed just 83 pitches to earn his fourth win of the year and even his record to 4-4.

*The Drillers gained sole possession of first place in the second-half standings with the two wins on Friday, improving their record to 7-4.

*It was Tulsa's sixth shutout win of the season.

*The two wins on Friday gives Tulsa a 9-8 advantage in this season's Coors Light Propeller Series with seven games remaining between the two teams.

*Young earned another hit to increase his hitting streak to 11 straight games, the longest by a Tulsa hitter this season.

UP NEXT:

The Drillers and Wind Surge will play the final game of their three-game series on Saturday night. First pitch is slated for 7:00 p.m. at ONEOK Field and the starting pitchers are expected to be:

WCH - RHP Cory Lewis (0-1, 2.61 ERA)

TUL - RHP Kendall Williams (4-7, 6.45 ERA)

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Texas League message board...





Texas League Stories from July 5, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.