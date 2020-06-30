Spokane Will Be Without Indians Baseball for 2020 Season

June 30, 2020 - Northwest League (NWL) - Spokane Indians News Release





Minor League Baseball announces cancellation for all leagues SPOKANE, Wash. - Today, Minor League Baseball (MiLB) and Major League Baseball (MLB) announced the cancellation of the 2020 minor league season across North America due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

"We are saddened by the news passed down today from MLB and MiLB that the 2020 season has been cancelled, but understand the decision," said Otto Klein, Spokane Indians Senior Vice President. "The health and safety of Indians fans, players, staff, and the Inland Northwest community remains the top priority. As an organization, we will begin to plan for the 2021 season and we look forward to once again making Avista Stadium the community's gathering place."

In a statement announced by Minor League Baseball today, MiLB President & CEO Pat O'Conner stated:

"These are unprecedented times for our country and our organization as this is the first time in our history that we've had a summer without Minor League Baseball played. While this is a sad day for many, this announcement removes the uncertainty surrounding the 2020 season and allows our teams to begin planning for an exciting 2021 season of affordable family entertainment."

The Northwest League announced on June 12th that the 2020 season would be postponed indefinitely. The Spokane Indians' Opening Day was originally schedule for June 17th.

The last time Spokane went a summer without baseball was in 1957. The Indians folded after completing two seasons as charter members of the Northwest League.

Although the Indians won't be taking the field this summer, the organization has hosted alternative summer events, including Ballpark Dinners To Go and lunch service at the Infield Café. Additional future events may be announced based on public health and safety measures.

Avista Stadium is home to the greatest fans in MiLB. Indians fans have set franchise attendance records in each of the last three summers, including surpassing 200,000 fans in the 2019 season. Spokane ranked second in North America and first in the United States for attendance amongst all Short Season Class "A" affiliates.

The Spokane Indians Baseball Club has contacted ticket package holders and STCU Gold Glove Members about the status of their current ticket packages. For more information, visit spokaneindians.com.

For general questions, please contact [email protected]

