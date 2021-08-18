Spokane Indians Weekend Promotions Update

SPOKANE, Wash. - The Spokane Indians continue their home series with the Hillsboro Hops at Avista Stadium this weekend. The postgame fireworks originally scheduled for Saturday, August 21st have been canceled due to extreme fire danger. All other promotions for the weekend, including Family Feast Night (Friday), Storybook Princess Night (Saturday) and Augtoberfest (Sunday) will continue as planned.

The game on Sunday, August 22nd will now be a doubleheader with two seven-inning games. The start time has been changed from 5:09 p.m. to 1:05 p.m. Game two will start approximately 30 minutes after the completion of game one. All tickets for Sunday, including tickets already purchased, will be good for both games. The Avista Stadium gates will open at 12:00 p.m. on Sunday.

Get Your Tickets Now Here's a look at the promotions for each of the games coming up this weekend. For tickets, simply click on any of the pictures below!

Hot dogs, Pepsi products, and ice cream sandwiches are $2.00 for Family Feast Night! Stick around after the game to participate in the Taco Bell Ball Toss benefiting the Boys & Girls Club of Spokane and Kootenai County.

Avista Stadium transforms into a magical land full of princesses. Wear your prince or princess costume and take pictures with all your favorite storybook characters!

Get a taste of the Bavarian tradition a few months early at the Spokane Indians Augtoberfest. As you enter the gates make sure to pick up your 2021 Spokane Indians Team Photo courtesy of Lawton Printing. Stick around after the game to play Catch on the Field courtesy of Pizza Factory!

Sunday's game is now a doubleheader with first pitch at 1:05 p.m. The Indians and Hops will play two seven-inning games.

