Ems Erase Seven-Run Deficit to Down First Place Frogs

EUGENE, OR - The Eugene Emeralds (53-38) won their third straight game while starting a big-time series in a big way, roaring back against the Everett AquaSox (54-35) to earn a 10-9 win on Tuesday night in the first game of a seven-game set at PK Park.

THE DETAILS:

Winning Pitcher: John Russell (4-0, 3.00 ERA): 2.0 IP | 3 H | 1 R | 1 ER | 0 BB | 3 K

Losing Pitcher: Nolan Hoffman (0-1, 4.20 ERA): 1.1 IP | 2 H | 0 R | 0 ER | 0 BB | 2 K

Save: Chris Wright (11)

HR(s): Eugene: Fitzgerald (17) | Everett: Marlowe (9), Hoover 2 (13, 14), Gomez (5)

HOW IT HAPPENED: Simply put, the first four innings of Tuesday's series opener against the visiting Everett AquaSox could have not gone much worse for the Ems.

The Frogs jumped out to an early 3-0 lead before an out had even been recorded in the game as Victor Labrada led off with an infield single, Conner Hoover singled to left, and Cade Marlowe then lifted off for a three-run homer to right to put the Ems behind, 3-0, right from the get-go.

Later in the first, Everett added another when Tyler Keenan doubled home Jake Anchia who had singled two at-bats prior, and the Emeralds soon thereafter headed to the plate for the very first time already trailing by four.

Two innings later, Everett made it 5-0 when Tyler Keenan brought home Jake Anchia once more, this time on a sacrifice fly, and it became a 7-0 lead for the Frogs in the fourth when Victor Labrada laced a two-out triple on a full count while Conner Hoover then followed with his thirteenth homer of the season, a two-run blast to left-center field.

Meanwhile, the Emeralds offense was quiet as can be through the first four innings as Eugene could not muster a baserunner against Everett starter Taylor Dollard until the fifth.

In that fifth inning, though, the Emeralds offense woke up and roared back to life.

Back-to-back first-pitch singles from Sean Roby and new addition Jairo Pomares, respectively, got the fifth inning started for the Ems, and Marco Luciano doubled home Roby for Eugene's first run of the game in the ensuing at-bat to put the Emeralds on the board, 7-1.

Logan Wyatt followed Luciano's lead in the ensuing at-bat with an RBI double of his own, yanking a liner to right-center that scored both Pomares and Luciano to make it a 7-3 game.

Ricardo Genovés then made it five-straight hits and three-straight doubles for the Emeralds when he lifted a ground-rule double to left that scored Wyatt to pull Eugene within three, 7-4.

Three batters later, Tyler Fitzgerald continued his tear to start the month of August by belting his fifth homer in fifteen games this month and his team-leading seventeenth homer of the season, a two-run blast to left-center that suddenly saw Eugene trailing by just one run, 7-6.

After an Armani Smith walk then finally forced Everett to turn to their bullpen, Sean Roby tallied his second single of the inning to put runners at first and second, and Jairo Pomares followed by blasting what was ruled a ground-rule double to straight-away center field, scoring Smith from second and tying the game at 7-7 to cap a fifth inning that saw twelve Ems come to the plate.

It stayed a 7-7 ballgame until the eighth when a first-pitch homer from Dariel Gomez put the AquaSox back in front, 8-7, but the Emeralds responded right back to retake the lead in the home half of the inning.

Sean Roby led off the inning with a triple to right-center field, his first three-bagger of the season, and Jairo Pomares brought him home on the very next pitch, notching his second RBI of the night with a single to left that brought the Ems level once more, 8-8.

Following back-to-back walks from Marco Luciano and Logan Wyatt that loaded the bases, Ricardo Genovés skied a fly ball to left that proved just deep enough to score Pomares who hustled back to the third base bag to tag up before scampering home to score the go-ahead run and put Eugene in front for the first time of the evening.

Two batters later, Carter Aldrete singled to right to score Luciano and add some much appreciated (and, it turns out, much needed) insurance that gave the Emeralds a 10-8 lead heading to the ninth.

In the ninth, Emeralds closer Chris Wright got two quick outs via a Cody Grosse strikeout and a Victor Labrada groundout, but the Frogs showed fight even still as Conner Hoover then homered for the second time of the game, a solo shot that shrunk Eugene's lead back down to one, 10-9, with the Ems still needing just one out.

Chris Wright would get that twenty-seventh out one batter later, striking out Cade Marlowe and sealing an improbable, incredible comeback over the AquaSox to start a crucial series between the top two teams in the High-A West.

PEAK PERFORMERS:

Jairo Pomares - LF: How about the new guy, eh? In his High-A debut, Pomares went 3-for-4 with two RBIs and two runs scored in his first game with the Emeralds.

Sean Roby - 1B: Roby continued his sensational start to the month of August going 3-for-4 on Wednesday with a pair of runs scored. Over his last three games, Roby is 8-for-14 with two doubles, a triple, a homer, three RBIs and four runs scored.

Tyler Fitzgerald - 3B: Speaking of sensational starts to the month of August, Fitzgerald tallied his eighth multi-hit game this month going 2-for-4 with a homer, his team-leading fifth round-tripper of August.

