Eugene Overcome Seven Run Deficit, Defeat Sox 10-9

EUGENE, Ore. -- The Eugene Emeralds (53-38) overcame a seven run deficit and defeated the Everett AquaSox (54-35), 10-9.

HOW IT HAPPENED

The AquaSox got off to a hot start in the first inning when Victor Labrada and Connor Hoover led things off with back to back singles. Cade Marlowe then stepped to the plate and hammered a three run home run over the centerfield fence for a 3-0 lead. The AquaSox would tack on one more run when Tyler Keenan smacked a double into left field that scored Jake Anchia to increase the first inning lead to 4-0. Keenan drove home Anchia again in the third inning, this time with a sacrifice fly to left field, giving the Aqua Sox a 5-0 advantage. The lead would grow even larger in the fourth inning when Hoover hit his 13th home run of the season, a two-run shot that scored Labrada and the AquaSox appeared to be cruising with a 7-0 score.

AquaSox starting pitcher Taylor Dollard started off the game by retiring the first 12 Eugene batters that he faced however the Emeralds bats finally came to life in the bottom of the fifth inning with five consecutive hits to start the frame. Sean Roby and Jairo Pomares led off the inning with singles which were followed by three straight doubles off the bats of Marco Luciano, Logan Wyatt and Ricardo Genoves. The Emeralds scored four runs before an out was recorded and would add on three more before the inning was over to tie the game at 7-7 after five innings.

The score would remain tied until Dariel Gomez hit a solo home run in the eighth inning, giving the AquaSox an 8-7 lead. The lead was short lived though as the Emeralds answered with three scores of their own in the bottom of the eighth. Pomares tied the game with an RBI single that scored Roby. Pomares then scored the go ahead run on a Genoves sacrifice fly. The Emeralds then added on an insurance run when Carter Aldrete singled in Luciano to increase the Emeralds lead to 10-8.

Connor Hoover kept the AquaSox hopes alive with his second home run of the night, a two-out solo shot to right field in the top of the ninth inning to pull Everett within one, 10-9. It was Hoover's 14th home run of the season. Emeralds closer Chris Wright then struck out Marlowe for the game's final out to give Eugene the win.

WRAPPING IT UP

Hoover finished the night three-for-five, two home runs, three runs and three RBI performance. Hoover currently has a 10 game hitting streak and is batting .405 (17 for 42) in the month of August. Matt Scheffler went two-for-three and is batting .600 (9 for 15) in his last four games. Kennie Taylor was one-for-four and increased his hitting streak to seven straight games and is batting .410 (16-39) in August. Labrada was two-for-five with two runs and a triple. Labrada now has seven multi-hit games in August and is batting .320 (16 for 50) in August.

LOOKING AHEAD

Everett and Eugene will face off again on Wednesday, August 18. RHP Juan Then (2-2, 5.97 ERA) will get the start for the AquaSox and RHP Conner Nurse (2-7 6.06 ERA) will start for Eugene. Listen to all of the action on KRKO, the pre game show will begin at 6:50 p.m. with the first pitch scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

