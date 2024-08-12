Spokane Indians Lead 2nd Annual Redband Rally River Clean Up

The Spokane Indians front office, game day employees, and volunteers from the City of Spokane, Hatch Advertising, Measure Meant, Spokane Tribe Casino, STCU, TDS Fiber, and Windermere Spokane spent the day cleaning up the Spokane River at Redband Park and Islands Trailhead as part of the 2024 Redband Rally River Cleanup sponsored by the Spokane Tribe Resort & Casino.

"The Spokane River is the heart of this city and protecting it for future generations is a cornerstone of our Redband Rally campaign," said Emily Shields, Partner Services Coordinator for the Spokane Indians. "We want to thank all of the volunteers that joined us today and encourage everyone in the Inland Northwest to get involved in the stewardship of our region's natural resources."

The two groups of volunteers-with a little moral support provided by RIBBY the Redband Trout-collected hundreds of pounds of trash and debris in an effort to protect the health and vibrancy of the Spokane River. A special thanks to Spokane Riverkeeper, Spokane River Forum, and all our Redband Rally Campaign supporters. Learn more about how you can help at spokaneriverkeeper.org/volunteer.

ABOUT THE REDBAND RALLY

Originally launched in 2017, the Redband Rally Campaign is a collaborative effort between the Spokane Indians, City of Spokane, and Spokane Tribe of Indians to honor of Spokane's signature fish-the native Redband Trout. This campaign is designed to bring awareness to the Redband trout and the Spokane River and rally the community to protect and keep the river clean. The Redband Trout (Oncorhynchus mykiss gairdnerii) is a beautiful, unique and important species of fish in the Spokane region, and was one of the first foods of the Spokane Tribe of Indians. To create a visible presence and to honor the native Redband trout, the baseball team introduced a new logo that is featured on apparel, signage, headbands, and artwork. We believe that the Redband trout embodies the ideals of our team and its players: hard-fighting, resilient and adaptive under ever-changing circumstances.

