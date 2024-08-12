Peyton Williams Named NWL Player of the Week

August 12, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Vancouver Canadians News Release









Vancouver Canadians first baseman Peyton Williams

Vancouver Canadians first baseman Peyton Williams

VANCOUVER, BC - Minor League Baseball has named Canadians first baseman Peyton Williams as the Northwest League Player of the Week for August 5-11 after he went 11-for-24 (.458) with two doubles, three home runs, 22 total bases, six runs scored, six RBI and three walks in six games. He's the second C's player to earn the honor this year after Ryan McCarty did so in April.

Already the owner of a six-game hitting streak entering last week's series with Eugene, Williams kicked off the set with the first two-homer game by a Canadian this year on August 6 as part of a three-hit performance. He followed that up with three more hits the next day then collected one knock in his next three starts to establish a new team high with a hit in 11 consecutive games. The 6-5, 255-pound slugger's finale was another two-hit day on Sunday, August 11 that featured a homer and a double.

The Johnston, IA native was a seventh-round pick by the Blue Jays in 2022 and is playing through his second season in High-A after a mid-year promotion in 2023. He spent the first two months of the 2024 campaign on the Injured List.

Williams and the C's are en route to Spokane to take on the first place Indians at Avista Stadium this week. Catch all six games of RE/MAX Canadians Baseball on Sportsnet 650.

