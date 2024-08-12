Homestand Preview: August 13th - 17th vs. Vancouver

August 12, 2024 - Northwest League (NWL)

Tuesday, August 13th - SCRAPS Bark in the Park

presented by SCRAPS

Enjoy a baseball game alongside your furry friend! Fans and dogs alike will receive the special group rate of $6.00 per ticket. Fans that bring their dogs will get to sit in a special pet-friendly section and all proceeds from the dog tickets will donated to local animal shelters. Stick around after the game and join the SCRAPS Puppy Parade!

First Pitch - 6:35 p.m.

Gates Open - 5:30 p.m.

Wednesday, August 14th - Yoke's Family Feast Night

presented by Yoke's Fresh Market, KAYU Fox 28, and 92.9 ZZU

It's the final Yoke's Family Feast Night of the season! All hot dogs, Pepsi products, and ice cream sandwiches are only $2.00 all night long courtesy of Yoke's Fresh Market. The Voice of Yankee Stadium, Paul Olden, will throw out the game's first pitch and hop on the mic for some celebrity P.A. time! Plus, kids can stick around after the game for Dairy Queen Circle the Bases.

First Pitch - 6:35 p.m.

Gates Open - 5:30 p.m.

Thursday, August 15th - Back to School Night

presented by nomnom

Join us as we celebrate the summer's end and going back to school! Be sure to stick around after the game for Dairy Queen Circle the Bases!

First Pitch - 6:35 p.m.

Gates Open - 5:30 p.m.

Friday, August 16th - NuFlow Rally Towel Giveaway & Fireworks Night

presented by Bulldog Rooter, KXLY 4 News Now, 95.3 KPND, & Nspire Magazine

It's Fireworks Night at Avista Stadium! Fireworks will begin immediately following the game presented by Bulldog Rooter. Plus the first 1,000 fans through the gates and all STCU Gold Glove members will receive a Spokane Indians rally towel courtesy of NuFlow Trenchless!

First Pitch - 6:35 p.m.

Gates Open - 5:30 p.m.

Saturday, August 17th - Marvel Super Hero™ & Firework Night

presented by MultiCare

Join us for another Marvel Super Hero™ Night at Avista Stadium featuring a Captain America character appearance! Come dressed as your favorite Marvel Super Hero™ and join in on the fun! Indians players will be wearing specialty Marvel inspired jerseys that will be auctioned off benefitting the MultiCare Inland Northwest Foundation. After the game we'll hit the lights for another spectacular fireworks show courtesy of MultiCare!

First Pitch - 6:35 p.m.

Gates Open - 5:30 p.m.

Sunday, August 18th - Copa de la Diversión Game

presented by Azteca Mexican Restaurants & 94.1 The Bear

The Spokane Indians will be wearing specialty Cafecitos de Spokane jerseys as part of MiLB's Copa de la Diversión campaign. These jerseys will be auctioned off later in the season to benefit the Unión Fútbol Club. Don't forget to bring your mitt and stick around after the game for Pizza Factory Catch on the Field!

First Pitch - 1:05 p.m.

Gates Open - 12:00 p.m.

ABOUT THE SPOKANE INDIANS

The Spokane Indians are the High-A affiliate of the Colorado Rockies located in Spokane Valley, Wash., and play at Avista Stadium home of the MultiCare Kids Bench Seat and Washington State Department of Veterans Affairs Military & Veteran Ticket. Parking at all Spokane Indians games is FREE. The Spokane Indians Office and Team Store hours are 10:00 a.m. - 4:00 p.m. on Monday through Thursday and 10:00 a.m. - 1:00 p.m. on Fridays. On game days, the Office and Team Store are open from 10:00 a.m. through the end of the game.

