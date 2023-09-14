Spokane Indians Announce 2024 Schedule

The Spokane Indians announced today their schedule for the 2024 Northwest League season, which opens against the Vancouver Canadians at Avista Stadium on Friday, April 5th.

The 2024 regular season will once again feature 132 games, with 66 home games spread over 12 homestands throughout the spring and summer. The Indians will host Tri-City for the team's traditional 4th of July Fireworks and will also be at home on Labor Day Weekend against the Dust Devils.

The regular season schedule will follow a similar format to the 2023 season with a six-game series running Tuesday through Sunday (with the exception of two three-game series). The 2024 season has a four-day break scheduled from Monday, July 15th to Thursday, July 18th for MLB's All-Star Break.

Game times and a promotional schedule for the 2024 season will be released at a later date.

