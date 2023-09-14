Big Inning Dooms C's in Rout, NWLCS Tied 1-1

EVERETT, WA - The Canadians were routed by the Everett AquaSox [Mariners] 10-0 in Game 2 of the Northwest League Championship Series Wednesday night at Funko Field. With the series tied 1-1, it shifts to Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium for Game 3 Friday night and Game 4 on Saturday.

Everett scored early and often to take a commanding lead. A pair of first inning walks set up a three-run homer from Ben Ramirez, a lead-off double turned into a run on a sacrifice fly in the second and six Frogs scored to start the third (four of which came home on a grand slam from Victor Labrada) to bounce starter Devereaux Harrison (L, 0-1) from the game after only two complete innings of work.

Vancouver didn't do much on offense. They scattered seven hits - six singles and a double - but went 0-for-4 with runners in scoring position and left eight men on base.

Eric Pardinho, Conor Larkin, Justin Kelly combined to not allow a run over the final 4.1 innings - including a perfect seventh from Kelly that was the only 1-2-3 frame of the night for the C's staff - but it wasn't enough to provide the offense a chance to come back from the early deficit in a 10-0 loss.

Free baserunners killed the C's tonight. They issued nine walks and hit two batters; the Frogs had more walks than hits (eight) in the game.

After an off-day Thursday, the series continues Friday night with Game 3 at The Nat. Hunter Gregory will go for the C's opposite Everett's Brandon Schaeffer. First pitch is set for 7:05 p.m. and coverage is available on the C's Broadcast Network: Bally Live, the MiLB First Pitch app, CanadiansBaseball.com and the Sportsnet Radio Network.

The C's will host Games 3-5 of the Northwest League Championship Series at Rogers Field at Nat Bailey Stadium September 15-17, with Games 4-5 to be held if necessary. Tickets for all three home playoff games are available now at CanadiansBaseball.com.

