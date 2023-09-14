Weidner Named NWL Strength Coach of the Year

Drew Weidner, the strength and conditioning coach for the Everett AquaSox, has been selected as the PBSCCS Northwest League Strength and Conditioning Coach of the Year for 2023.

The PBSCCS (Professional Baseball Strength and Conditioning Coaches Society) was founded by Major League Baseball in 1996 to advance strength and conditioning and enhance athletic performance in baseball across all levels.

Drew received this honor through a vote by his peers in the Northwest League. The award is given annually to the strength and conditioning coach who "exemplified professionalism and character at the position."

A native of Minnesota, Drew attended Gustavus Adolphus College and spent the 2022 season as the strength and conditioning coach for the ACL Mariners.

