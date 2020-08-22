Spitters Defeat Resorters

TRAVERSE CITY, MI - The Traverse City Pit Spitters enjoyed a stellar pitching performance as they completed the three-game sweep of the Great Lakes Resorters 4-2 Saturday afternoon at Turtle Creek Stadium.

Traverse City pitchers, Mark Scannell and Evan Gates, both combined for seven innings on just two runs - neither of them earned - while striking out five and leaving five men on base in their 11th straight victory over Great Lakes.

Traverse City jumped on the board first as Tommy Troy drew a leadoff walk before coming around to score on an RBI-single off the bat of Chris Monroe to take the early 1-0 advantage. The Resorters were able to advance men into scoring position in three of the ensuing four frames but were unable to plate any as Noah Marcoux was shot down on a bang-bang play at home plate in the fifth before the Spitters left the bases loaded to keep us deadlocked at 1-0. In the top-half of the sixth, Logan Matson singled before Anthony Pohl roped an RBI-double to tie the ballgame at 1-1. In the bottom-half, Traverse City loaded the bases on just four pitches before back-to-back RBI-knocks from Kyle Van Liere and Cooper Marshall forged the Pit Spitters out ahead 4-1. The Resorters responded with a run in the bottom of the seventh as Champ Davison scored Logan Matson, but it was too little too late as the Spitters rolled on to the 4-2 victory.

Traverse City closer, Evan Gates (2-0), slammed the door on the Resorters going 1.1 innings in relief while allowing just one run to cross on a pair of strikeouts in his second win this summer. Resorters reliever, Ben Alderson (0-1), lasted only one inning while allowing three runs - one of which was earned - in his first loss on the campaign. The Pit Spitters improve to 28-4 while the Resorters fall to 4-28.

