Booyah! Fondy Advances to Pod Championship with Comeback Victory

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders head off the field with a championship berth

Fond du Lac Dock Spiders head off the field with a championship berth

FOND DU LAC, WI - The Dock Spiders pulled off an incredible late comeback once again last night, scoring six runs in the last two innings to defeat the Green Bay Booyah 9-4 to take the East Division Championship and advance to the WI-ILL Pod Championship.

The Dock Spiders trailed 2-1 going into the fourth but took their first lead of the game after Marcos Sanchez (Texas Wesleyan University) grounded to first to tie it, followed by Sam Novitske (University of Oregon) putting a line drive hit into right field to score the second run of the inning and give Fondy a 3-2 lead.

Green Bay responded the next inning in the fifth with two runs of their own to retake the lead, 4-3.

The sixth was scoreless, but the seventh inning was when things took a massive turn. With one out in the inning, Dock Spiders newcomer Matt Bottcher (University of Illinois-Chicago) put a bunt up the first base line to reach safely. Green Bay then pulled Jack Mahoney (UW-Milwaukee) and went to their bullpen. The move was the big turning point of the game, as Caleb Durbin (Washington University in St. Louis) and Aaron Anderson (Liberty University) would reach on consecutive walks to load the bases. It was then Tanner Smith (University of Oregon) at the plate, who took the very first pitch inside that got to the backstop and allowed both Bottcher and Durbin to score and give the Dock Spiders the lead back, 5-4. Anderson also moved to third base on a wild throw down to second.

After another pitching change, Smith smoked a line drive to center field that got to the wall and brought home Anderson to make it a two-run lead for Fondy. Smith went to third on the play and gave a wild fist pump after sliding in and adding to his team's lead.

AJ Miller (University of Oregon) then stepped in and struck out swinging, but the ball got away and to the back once again, allowing Smith to come home and make it a four-run inning and extend the Dock Spiders lead to 7-4.

Anderson added two more runs in the eighth on a double into the left-center field gap that scored Bottcher and Durbin to make it 9-4 Fond du Lac.

Things were rocky to start, but the offense finally snapped awake late in the game to add some confidence for the pitching staff late and keep Green Bay off the board for the final four innings. Jake Saum (UCLA) went two innings and recorded a strikeout, and was followed by the other Bruin in the rotation Jake Brooks (UCLA) who threw for three innings and a third and struck out three. Ryan Robison (Purdue University Fort Wayne) received the win after tossing just over two shutout innings and striking out three while allowing just one hit. Theo Denlinger (Bradley University) came in as expected in the ninth to close out the win and did not disappoint, throwing only 14 pitches and recording a strikeout to give the Dock Spiders the East Division Championship.

There is one more game to be played in 2020. It will be at home, and it will be for the WI-ILL Northwoods League Pod Championship against the La Crosse Loggers. First pitch for the championship game will be 6:35 pm and is SOLD OUT. Fans that can't make it to the game can still listen to KFIZ 1450 or at the "Listen Live" link on the Dock Spiders website.

