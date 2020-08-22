Green Bay Booyah Season Ends in Fond du Lac

August 22, 2020







(Green Bay Booyah, Credit: Kim Schough) Green Bay Booyah pitcher Jack Mahoney

Ashwaubenon, WI - The Green Bay Booyah, making their first playoff appearance in 5 years, fell to the Dock Spiders 9-4 at Herr-Baker Field in Fond Du Lac.

The Booyah scored first in the game as Nick Santoro came around to score on a wild pitch in the second inning. Fond du Lac answered right back scoring one of their own in the bottom of the second.

The Booyah held a 4-3 lead going into the bottom of the 7th inning thanks to a formidable performance by starting pitcher Jack Mahoney (UW-Milwaukee). After retiring the first batter of the 7th, Mahoney gave up a bunt single to the last man he faced. Mahoney wound up going 6.1 innings in his final appearance of the season. Coming on in relief, Jack Sauser (Northwestern) was unable to retire a batter he faced and the Dock Spiders took the lead for good as they plated 4 runs in the 7th.

Fond Du Lac scored two more in the bottom of the 8th to round out the scoring in the game. The Booyah finished the 2020 campaign with a 18 - 29 record.

