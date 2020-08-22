Kingfish Close 2020 Kenosha Series with 8-5 WIn

KENOSHA, Wis. - The Kenosha Kingfish (17-9) ended the 2020 Kenosha Series with an 8-5 win over the K-Town Bobbers (9-17) on Saturday night at Simmons Field.

The Kingfish took a 3-0 lead in the 1st inning on three bases loaded walks. Jack Thelen (UW-Milwaukee) drew the first walk to score McKay Barney (BYU). Matt Korman (UW-Whitewater) followed by drawing a consecutive bases loaded walk to score Mitchell Buban (UW-Milwaukee) and Drew Dyer (Carthage College) capped off the scoring by drawing a walk and driving in Joe Vyskocil (UW-Milwaukee).

The Bobbers responded with one run in the 2nd inning to trail 3-1 on a Mitchell McLaughlin (UW-Platteville) RBI single.

Nick Meyer (Otterbein University) scored on a wild pitch in the 5th inning to put the Kingfish up 4-1.

Kenosha scored four runs in the 6th inning to go up 8-1. Meyer put the Kingfish up 5-1 on an RBI single and Barney followed with drawing a bases loaded walk to widen the Kingfish lead to five runs. Buban made the score 8-1 with a two RBI double to cap off the scoring.

K-Town rallied with four runs in the 8th inning to trail 8-5. Brandon Wikel (Madison College) scored the first run of the frame on a wild pitch. Zach McCoy (University of Dubuque) cleared the bases with a double to put the Bobbers behind by four runs. Riley Hughes (Carthage College) capped off the scoring with an RBI single to drive in the Bobbers fourth run of the frame.

Kingfish starter Keith Kutzler (Carthage College) pitched 6.0 innings and got the win allowing one run that was earned on four hits. Kutzler finished the game with six strikeouts.

Jacob DeLabio (Carthage College) got the save pitching the 9th inning with three strikeouts.

Malik Flores (Grand Canyon University) started for K-Town and took the loss. Flores pitched the 1st inning giving up three runs, two of them earned, on one hit and four walks.

