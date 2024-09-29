Spitfires Spoil the Party, Win 5-4 in Overtime in Saginaw Opener

September 29, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

WINDSOR, ON. - The Spitfires travelled to Saginaw for the OHL opening game of the year. The Spitfires came in hot after going 5-0-0-0 during the preseason. They have built some confidence and are ready to put last season in the rearview mirror. Meanwhile the Spirit went 3-1-0-1 during the preseason and were coming off their first Memorial Cup after winning as the hosts back in May.

It was a tightly contested affair and a teeter-totter of a game however the Spitfires without 4 regulars were able to defend off the Spirit and win the game by a score of 5-4 in overtime.

In the first period, the Spitfires came out flying and were able to sustain some offensive play. As they held the Spirit in their zone, Outwater created a rebound and Morneau pounced on it to score his first goal of the regular season and give the Spitfires a 1-0 lead. The lead lasted just over two minutes as the Spirit would score on a powerplay to tie the game at one. Just over a minute later, Misa scored again to give the Spirit a 2-1 lead. Exactly nine minutes later, the Spitfires would tie it on the powerplay. Cristoforo got the puck to Nesbitt, and he shot it on goal and Davis slapped in the rebound as he was falling for his first of the year. After 20 minutes we were tied at 2 a piece while the Spitfires had a 17-10 shot advantage.

In the second period, the start was much slower from both teams as the pace slowed down. The Spitfires had another man advantage and made the Spirit pay. Belchetz got the puck to Cristoforo who found Abraham and he buried his first of the year to give the Spitfires a 3-2 lead. It lasted just 28 seconds as a point shot from Will Bishop found the back of the net and we were knotted at 3. Late in the period, the Spirit took another penalty sending the Spitfires to the powerplay and they cashed in for a third time on the night. Abraham got the puck to Belchetz on the side boards and he showed off his vision as he found a streaking Cristoforo back door for the tap in and the Spitfires had a 4-3 lead heading into the third period.

In the third period, the pace picked back up and both teams were fighting for the games next goal. Just under six minutes in, the Spirit scored on the powerplay to tie the game at 4. Sixty minutes solved nothing and we were headed to overtime.

In the overtime frame, it took just 59 seconds for the Spitfires to end it as Jack Nesbitt buried a rebound off a Mathurin shot and the Spitfires came away victorious in Saginaw for a big win to start the season.

The three stars were:

1st - Jack Nesbitt (WSR) 1G, 1A

2nd - Michael Misa (SAG) 2G

3rd - Anthony Cristoforo (WSR) 1G, 2A

The Spitfires are back in action on Friday as they travel to Sarnia for their home opener. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05pm. The Spitfires return home Saturday for the home opener against the Kitchener Rangers, puck drop also set for 7:05pm.

