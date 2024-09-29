Kitchener Fall to Windsor in First Road Game of the Season

September 29, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener Rangers News Release









Kitchener Rangers' Luca Romano versus Windsor Spitfires' Cole Davis

(Kitchener Rangers, Credit: Remo Agostino / Windsor Spitfires) Kitchener Rangers' Luca Romano versus Windsor Spitfires' Cole Davis(Kitchener Rangers, Credit: Remo Agostino / Windsor Spitfires)

Kitchener surrendered five goals in the first period and could never claw out of that hole as they were defeated 12-2 in Windsor Saturday night. Jackson Parsons was replaced after 20 minutes of play allowing Jason Schaubel to make his OHL debut in relief. Ethan Belchetz, the 2024 first overall pick scored four times and registered six points for the Spitfires, leading them to the victory. Luke Ellinas (OTT) scored his second of the season and Luca Romano scored his first in the effort. Kitchener is back in action at The Aud this Friday as they take on the Flint Firebirds.

Scoring Summary:

1st Period

WSR 1, KIT 0

3:47 Ethan Garden (1) - Cole Davis, Conor Walton

WSR 2, KIT 0

10:13 Ethan Belchetz (1) - Carson Woodall - SHG

WSR 3, KIT 0

12:05 Noah Morneau (1) - Nathan Gaymes, Ethan Martin

WSR 3, KIT 1

12:18 Luke Ellinas (2) - Andrew Vermeulen

WSR 4, KIT 1

18:29 Ethan Belchetz (2) - Jack Nesbitt, Carter Hicks

WSR 5, KIT 1

19:58 Owen Outwater (1) - Ryan Abraham

2nd Period

WSR 6, KIT 1

3:49 Liam Greentreen (2) - Ethan Belchetz, Anthony Cristoforo

WSR 7, KIT 1

5:10 Jean-Christoph Lemieux (1) - Noah Morneau, Owen Outwater

WSR 7, KIT 2

12:24 Luca Romano (1) - Cameron Reid, Adrian Misaljevic - PPG

WSR 8, KIT 2

18:43 Jean-Christoph Lemieux (2) - Josef Eichler, Cole Davis - PPG

3rd Period

WSR 9, KIT 2

11:56 Ethan Belchetz (3) - Owen Outwater, Carson Woodall - PPG

WSR 10, KIT 2

14:36 Owen Outwater (2) - Noah Morneau, Ethan Belchetz

WSR 11, KIT 2

16:46 Ethan Belchetz (4) - Noah Morneau, Anthony Cristoforo - SHG

WSR 12, KIT 2

18:59 Nathan Gaymes (1) - Carter Hicks

The Stars:

First Star: Ethan Belchetz (4G, 2A)

Second Star: Jean-Christoph Lemieux (2G)

Third Star: Ethan Garden (1G)

The Goalies:

In goal for Windsor, Joey Costanzo earned the win as he allowed two goals on 36 shots. In net for Kitchener, Jackson Parsons played the first period, allowing five goals on eleven shots. Jason Schaubel made his OHL debut as he came in to start the second period; he allowed seven goals on 26 shots.

The Numbers Game:

Shots: WSR 37, KIT 36

Powerplay: WSR 1-6, KIT 1-6

FO%: WSR 54%, KIT 46%

Up Next: Kitchener will look to bounce back and earn their first win of the season this Friday, October 4th against the Flint Firebirds. You can join us for special Oktoberfest celebrations. The Rangers will also be home Sunday, October 6th to host our Highway 7 rival, Guelph Storm. Tickets can be purchased at The Aud box office sponsored by White Way Plumbing or online.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Ontario Hockey League message board...





Ontario Hockey League Stories from September 29, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.