Spitfires Fall to Sting in Overtime 5-4

September 29, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

The Spitfires travelled to Sarnia for their second game of the season and the Sting's home opener. The Spitfires were coming off a big 5-4 overtime win in Saginaw against the defending Memorial Cup Champions. On Friday the Spitfires had a big lead and were unable to hang onto it and lost by a score of 5-4 in overtime.

In the first period, it was all Spitfires as they jumped out to a 3-0 lead with goals from Abraham on the powerplay which was his 150th career OHL point. Davis and Nesbitt each followed up with there 2nd of the campaign and the Spitfires sat comfortably. Late in the period, the Sting would score to cut the lead to 3-1 heading into the break. The shots were 17-9 through the first period.

In the second period, the Spitfires laid off the gas and the Sting battled back into the game. They scored two goals four minutes apart and the game was tied at 3. After forty minutes we were tied at 3 however the Spitfires led in shots 24-17.

In the third period, the teams would trade chances and the Sting would score a 4th unanswered to take a 4-3 lead with 12 minutes to play. Just two minutes later, the Spitfires would find a response as Greentree stole the puck off the Sting defenceman and went in alone and scored his first of the year. This one could not be decided in 60 minutes and we were off to overtime.

In the overtime frame, the Spitfires were on the PK for the first minute and were able to kill it off. The Sting were able to take that momentum and score the overtime winner 4 on 4 and take the extra point with a 5-4 win.

The Spitfires take on the Kitchener Rangers tomorrow night in Windsor for the home opener. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05pm.

