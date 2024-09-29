A Night of Firsts; Spitfires Youth Power Windsor to Big 12-2 Win

September 29, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

WINDSOR, ON. - On September 28, the Windsor Spitfires completely dominated the Kitchener Rangers in a resounding 12-2 victory. From the start, the Spitfires overwhelmed Kitchener with relentless offensive pressure, showing their dominance early in the game. By the end of the first period, they had already built a comfortable lead, and things only got worse for Kitchener as the game progressed.

The Spitfires' offense was unstoppable, with multiple players contributing to the score sheet. Their defense also played a crucial role in stifling the Rangers' offense, limiting their chances and allowing Windsor to control the pace. By the third period, Windsor's victory was all but sealed as they continued to pile on the goals, showcasing the depth and talent of their roster.

This victory marks an explosive start to the season for Windsor, building on their momentum from previous wins, including a tight 5-4 overtime victory against Saginaw. With this dominant performance, the Spitfires are solidifying themselves as one of the top teams to watch this season in the OHL after being ranked 16th in the preseason rankings.

Ethan Belchetz led the charge with a stellar performance, scoring four goals and finishing with six points. Other notable scorers included Noah Morneau, who netted the game-winner in the first period, and Ethan Garden and J.C Lemieux who scored their first OHL goals. Several others contributed to Windsor's offensive outburst. For Kitchener, Luke Ellinas and Luca Romano scored their two goals, with Romano's coming on a power play.

The Windsor Spitfires next game is on Thursday October 3rd when the Soo greyhounds come to town. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:05pm.

