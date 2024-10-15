Spitfires on a Roll, Beat Oshawa 5-2

WINDSOR, ON. - The Spitfires and Generals were set to faceoff in a highly anticipated matchup on Thanksgiving Monday. Both teams were coming off losses, Oshawa lost to Flint by a score of 4-1 and the Spitfires lost in Erie 6-3. Both teams were looking to right the ship with a win on Monday.

In the first period, the Generals took the pace to the Spitfires. Their first line of Sennecke, Torrance and Griffin combined for the games first two goals. The Spitfires were on there heels just dumping the puck to center ice and making quite a few sloppy passes on the breakout. After 20 minutes it was 2-0 Generals however the Spitfires had a 15-8 shot advantage.

In the second period, the Spitfires turned it around and gained some momentum. They outshot the Generals 18-4 throughout the frame and dominated the play. Just over five minutes into the frame, the Spitfires were able to cut the lead in half. A cycle play with Greentree and Gaymes got the puck to Protas and he buried his 6 th of the season. The Spitfires would have the third period to find the games all important next goal.

In the third period, the Spitfires took just 36 seconds to tie the game at 2. Greentree got the puck to Mathurin at the point and his shot was stopped but Abraham on the backdoor was able to pot home the rebound. Just three minutes later, the Spitfires would strike again. Greentree dangled through three Generals before feeding Walton who sniped his first of the season. The Spitfires applied the pressure all period long only giving up 5 shots in the frame. Just over halfway through the period, Morneau was hauled down on a breakaway and sent the Spitfires to a powerplay. It took just 7 seconds on the powerplay to score as Morneau slinged his 4 th of the season top shelf. The Spitfires would cap it off with Greentree scoring into an empty net and the Spitfires gaining another 2 points in the western conference.

The Spitfires are back in action on Friday and Saturday as they travel to Guelph for a 7:07pm puck drop followed by a Saturday at the Bayshore with a 7:00pm puck drop.

