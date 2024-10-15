Calum Ritchie Scores First NHL Goal

October 15, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Oshawa, ON. - Calum Ritchie scored his first NHL goal last night against the New York Islanders in a 6-2 loss for the Colorado Avalanche. Ritchie opened up the scoring one minute into the game on a cross-ice pass from Josh Manson.

Ritchie has earned the trust of the Colorado coaching staff, playing on the second line for the first three games of the regular season.

He has six more games left before his nine-game NHL trial ends. Once he hits the nine-game mark, the Avalanche must decide whether he will stay with the club, which would activate the first year of his entry-level contract, or send him back to the Generals. If sent back to the Generals, Ritchie would have to play out the entire season before he is eligible to return to Colorado.

Assuming Ritchie plays the season's first nine games, Colorado must make that decision as early as Monday, October 28th.

Ritchie's next game is Wednesday, October 16, against the Boston Bruins on Sportsnet 360.

