Kitchener Rangers Announce Hockey Equipment Drive in Partnership with Project Skate Hockey Club

October 15, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Kitchener, ON - The Kitchener Rangers are excited to announce a hockey equipment drive taking place on Friday, October 18th, 2024, during our home game against the Niagara Ice Dogs. This event is being organized in partnership with Project Skate Hockey Club, an incredible organization dedicated to making hockey accessible to all.

Join the Cause: Donate Your Gently Used Hockey Gear

We invite all fans attending the game to bring their gently used hockey equipment - including skates, helmets, pads, sticks, and more - to donate at designated drop-off points within the Kitchener Memorial Auditorium. All donated items will directly support Project Skate Hockey Club's mission to remove barriers to participation and provide underprivileged youth with the equipment they need to play the game we all love.

About Project Skate Hockey Club

Project Skate Hockey Club is a community-driven organization committed to fostering inclusion and promoting equal opportunities in the sport of hockey. They aim to level the playing field by supplying free hockey equipment to kids and families who might not otherwise afford it. Through these efforts, Project Skate Hockey Club helps break down financial barriers, enabling more young players to experience the joy of hockey, build confidence, and develop valuable life skills both on and off the ice.

For more information about Project Skate Hockey Club and how you can get involved, visit their website at www.projectskatehc.ca.

Support the Cause and Cheer on the Rangers!

Be a part of this meaningful event and make a difference in our community by supporting the equipment drive on October 18th. Bring your gear, enjoy an exciting game, and help us create more opportunities for everyone to enjoy the great game of hockey. Together, we can make hockey accessible to all!

See you at the game, Rangers fans!

