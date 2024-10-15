Crombie, Marshall and Mbuyi Named OHL Top Performers of the Week

Toronto, Ont. - The Ontario Hockey League today announced Top Performers of the Week for the week of regular season games ending Sunday, October 13, 2024.

Bulldogs' Calvin Crombie Named Cogeco OHL Player of the Week

Brantford Bulldogs forward Calvin Crombie is the Cogeco OHL Player of the Week, leading the league with 10 points over three contests.

Crombie helped the Bulldogs rebound to go 3-0 this past week, scoring once while adding nine assists on a lethal line alongside Nick Lardis and Patrick Thomas. Crombie began the week with three assists in Wednesday's 5-1 win over the visiting Sarnia Sting. The Bulldogs hit the road on Friday and Crombie took his offensive productivity with him to the nation's capital, scoring while adding three assists in a 6-3 win over the Ottawa 67's. Crombie closed out the week on Saturday, recording an assist on all three Brantford goals as the Bulldogs defeated the Kingston Frontenacs 3-2 in the game's final minute.

A 19-year-old right-winger from Hamilton, Ont., Crombie is in his second season with the Bulldogs, putting up 11 points (1-10- 11) through his first seven games of the season. A former 15th round (297th overall) pick by the London Knights in 2022, Crombie spent time with the GOJHL's Caledonia Corvairs before entering the OHL. He is the nephew of former Knights forward Chris Crombie (1989-92).

Also given consideration for the award this week, Bulldogs linemate Nick Lardis put the finishing touches of Crombie's playmaking, scoring six times while adding two assists over three games. Kitchener Rangers forward Adrian Misaljevic was also a standout, with seven points (3-4- 7) over three games for the Blueshirts.

2024-25 Cogeco OHL Players of the Week - Regular Season:

Oct. 7 - Oct. 13: Calvin Crombie (Brantford Bulldogs)

Sept. 30 - Oct. 6: Kevin He (Niagara IceDogs)

Sep. 25 - Sept. 29: Michael Misa (Saginaw Spirit)

Wolves' Finn Marshall Named OHL Goaltender of the Week

Sudbury Wolves netminder Finn Marshall is the OHL Goaltender of the Week after he went 2-0 with a 1.80 goals-against average, .946 save percentage and one shutout in a trio of appearances last week.

Marshall's early-season success story continued as he opened the week with a 40-save shutout on Thursday in Peterborough, helping the Wolves skate to a 1-0 win at the PMC. Marshall was thrust into a relief appearance on Friday in Kingston as the Wolves came out on the short end of a 7-2 outcome. Wolves head coach Scott Barney went back to Marshall on Sunday in Ottawa, a start that resulted in 24 saves as Sudbury defeated the 67's 4-1. In all, Marshall led the league with 87 saves across 167 minutes of action.

An 18-year-old from Toronto, Marshall 4-0 to begin his OHL career, recording a 2.09 goals-against average and .933 save percentage in the process. The former 13th round (246th overall) pick by Sudbury in 2022 spent last season with the OJHL's Georgetown Raiders, playing to a mark of 17-11-1 with a 2.85 goals-against average and .915 save percentage over 33 contests.

Also considered for the award this week, Buffalo Sabres prospect Ryerson Leenders of the Brantford Bulldogs backstopped his team to a pair of road wins with a 1.50 goals-against average and .949 save percentage.

2024-25 OHL Goaltenders of the Week - Regular Season:

Oct. 7 - Oct. 13: Finn Marshall (Sudbury Wolves)

Sept. 30 - Oct. 6: Joey Costanzo (Windsor Spitfires)

Sept. 25 - Sept. 29: Jack Ivankovic (Brampton Steelheads)

Attack's Pierce Mbuyi Named OHL Rookie of the Week

Owen Sound Attack forward Pierce Mbuyi is the OHL Rookie of the Week, recording two goals and an assist over three contests.

Mbuyi helped the Attack earn five of a possible six points with a pair of wins following an overtime loss. He pitched in with an assist in Wednesday's 5-4 defeat at the hands of the London Knights. Mbuyi and the Attack handed the Niagara IceDogs their first loss by a score of 6-4 on Friday in St. Catharines before the Bears returned home on Saturday, with Mbuyi scoring twice in a 7-2 win over the Peterborough Petes to earn second star recognition.

A 16-year-old left-winger from Mississauga, Ont., Mbuyi has four points (3-1- 4) through his first seven OHL contests. The Attack selected Mbuyi with their first round (7th overall) pick in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection from the Toronto Marlboros U16 AAA program.

Also considered for the award this week includes London Knights netminder Alexei Medvedev, who backstopped the green and gold to a pair of wins. Guelph Storm forward Alex McLean also scored a pair of goals across two games last week.

2024-25 OHL Rookies of the Week - Regular Season:

Oct. 7 - Oct. 13: Pierce Mbuyi (Owen Sound Attack)

Sept. 30 - Oct. 6: Beckham Edwards (Sarnia Sting)

Sept. 25 - Sept. 29: Ethan Belchetz (Windsor Spitfires)

