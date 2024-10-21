Spitfires' Liam Greentree Named Cogeco OHL Player of the Week

October 21, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)

Toronto, Ont. - The Ontario Hockey League (OHL) today announced that Los Angeles Kings prospect Liam Greentree of the Windsor Spitfires is the Cogeco OHL Player of the Week, registering four goals, seven assists and 11 points over three contests.

Greentree captained the League-leading Spitfires to a three-win week, scoring once while adding three assists in a 5-2 win over the Oshawa Generals on Monday to earn first star honours. Greentree tallied another four-point (1-3-4) showing on Friday, defeating the Guelph Storm 4-1. Greentree closed out the week with a pair of goals and an assist in a 4-1 win over the Owen Sound Attack on Saturday, boosting the Spitfires to an 8-1-1-0 record on the season.

An 18-year-old left-winger from Oshawa, Ont., Greentree leads all OHL players in points this season with six goals, 17 assists, and 23 points (6-17-23) in nine games. Drafted 26th overall by the Los Angeles Kings in the 2024 NHL Draft, the 6-foot-3, 216lb. forward has tallied 158 points (67-91-158) in 134 regular season games for Windsor. He was selected by the Spitfires in the second round, 34th overall, of the 2022 OHL Priority Selection.

Also given consideration for the award this week, Spitfires teammate and Washington Capitals prospect Ilya Protas played a big role in Windsor's six-point week, registering three goals, four assists and seven points. Michael Misa of the Saginaw Spirit was also a standout, with seven points (3-4-7) over three games played.

