Spitfires' Joey Costanzo Named OHL Goaltender of the Week
October 21, 2024 - Ontario Hockey League (OHL)
Windsor Spitfires News Release
Toronto, Ont. - The Ontario Hockey League today announced that Joey Costanzo of the Windsor Spitfires is the OHL Goaltender of the Week for the second time this season, going 3-0 along with a 1.33 goals-against average and .947 save percentage.
Stopping 71 of the 75 shots he faced last week, Costanzo turned aside 15 of the 17 shots that came his way in a 5-2 win over the Oshawa Generals on Monday. The 6-foot-1, 174lb. netminder was back in the crease on Friday, stopping 32 of the 33 shots he faced as the Spitfires defeated the Guelph Storm 4-1. Costanzo closed out a perfect weekend with a 4-1 win over the Owen Sound Attack on Saturday, turning aside 24-of-25 shots. The Spitfires currently lead the OHL standings with an 8-1-1-0 record this season.
A 19-year-old from Toronto, Ont., Costanzo ranks second among all OHL goaltenders with a .932 save percentage and 2.00 goals-against average this season with a league-leading eight wins. Originally drafted by the Niagara IceDogs in the second round (23rd overall) of the 2021 OHL Priority Selection, Costanzo has played to a 49-39-2-3 record including two shutouts over 104 regular season games split between the IceDogs and the Spitfires, with a career save percentage of .881 and a 4.02 goals-against average.
Also considered or the award this week, Charlie Schenkel of the Soo Greyhounds went 1-1-0-0, making 70 saves last week. Noah Erliden of the Erie Otters was also a standout, going 1-1-0-0 with 62 saves.
2024-25 OHL Goaltenders of the Week - Regular Season:
Oct. 14 - Oct. 20: Joey Costanzo (Windsor Spitfires)
Oct. 7 - Oct. 13: Finn Marshall (Sudbury Wolves)
Sept. 30 - Oct. 6: Joey Costanzo (Windsor Spitfires)
Sept. 25 - Sept. 29: Jack Ivankovic (Brampton Steelheads)
