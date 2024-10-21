Noel Nordh Joining Greyhounds

Soo Greyhounds General Manager Kyle Raftis confirmed this morning that the team's 1st Round Selection from the 2022 CHL Import Draft will be joining the Greyhounds.

Noel Nordh was re-assigned by the AHL's Tucson Roadrunners to the Hounds and is expected to arrive in Sault Ste. Marie later today.

Nordh had appeared with Tucson in two games this season (2024-25) after previously attending the NHL's Utah Hockey Club Training Camp. Originally selected in the 3rd Round (72nd overall) by the Arizona Coyotes of the 2023 NHL Draft, he was the first player signed (June 17) after Utah officially became an NHL franchise.

One season ago the Soderhamn, SWE native appeared in 50 games for Brynas IF where he recorded 6 goals and 9 assists while also suiting up for the J20 club where he had 10 goals and 12 assists in just 15 games.

Nordh represented his home country at the 2024 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship notching 2 points in 4 games played. He has previous experience with Team Sweden at both the U18 World Championship (Gold Medal) in 2022-23 and the U17 tournament one season previously.

The 6.02, 198 lb forward will wear #43 for the Greyhounds.

