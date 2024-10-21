Greentree, Costanzo and Di Iorio Named OHL Top Performers of the Week

Toronto, Ont. - The Ontario Hockey League today announced Top Performers of the Week for the week of regular season games ending Sunday, October 20, 2024.

Spitfires' Liam Greentree Named Cogeco OHL Player of the Week

Los Angeles Kings prospect Liam Greentree of the Windsor Spitfires is the Cogeco OHL Player of the Week, registering four goals, seven assists and 11 points over three contests.

Greentree captained the League-leading Spitfires to a three-win week, scoring once while adding three assists in a 5-2 win over the Oshawa Generals on Monday to earn first star honours. Greentree tallied another four-point (1-3-4) showing on Friday, defeating the Guelph Storm 4-1. Greentree closed out the week with a pair of goals and an assist in a 4-1 win over the Owen Sound Attack on Saturday, boosting the Spitfires to an 8-1-1-0 record on the season.

An 18-year-old left-winger from Oshawa, Ont., Greentree leads all OHL players in points this season with six goals, 17 assists, and 23 points (6-17-23) in nine games. Drafted 26th overall by the Los Angeles Kings in the 2024 NHL Draft, the 6-foot-3, 216lb. forward has tallied 158 points (67-91-158) in 134 regular season games for Windsor. He was selected by the Spitfires in the second round, 34th overall, of the 2022 OHL Priority Selection.

Also given consideration for the award this week, Spitfires teammate and Washington Capitals prospect Ilya Protas played a big role in Windsor's six-point week, registering three goals, four assists and seven points. Michael Misa of the Saginaw Spirit was also a standout, with seven points (3-4- 7) over three games played.

2024-25 Cogeco OHL Players of the Week - Regular Season:

Oct. 14 - Oct. 20: Liam Greentree (Windsor Spitfires)

Oct. 7 - Oct. 13: Calvin Crombie (Brantford Bulldogs)

Sept. 30 - Oct. 6: Kevin He (Niagara IceDogs)

Sep. 25 - Sept. 29: Michael Misa (Saginaw Spirit)

Spitfires' Joey Costanzo Named OHL Goaltender of the Week

Joey Costanzo of the Windsor Spitfires is the OHL Goaltender of the Week for the second time this season, going 3-0 along with a 1.33 goals-against average and .947 save percentage.

Stopping 71 of the 75 shots he faced last week, Costanzo turned aside 15 of the 17 shots that came his way in a 5-2 win over the Oshawa Generals on Monday. The 6-foot-1, 174lb. netminder was back in the crease on Friday, stopping 32 of the 33 shots he faced as the Spitfires defeated the Guelph Storm 4-1. Costanzo closed out a perfect weekend with a 4-1 win over the Owen Sound Attack on Saturday, turning aside 24-of-25 shots. The Spitfires currently lead the OHL standings with an 8-1-1-0 record this season.

A 19-year-old from Toronto, Ont., Costanzo ranks second among all OHL goaltenders with a .932 save percentage and 2.00 goals-against average this season with a league-leading eight wins. Originally drafted by the Niagara IceDogs in the second round (23rd overall) of the 2021 OHL Priority Selection, Costanzo has played to a 49-39-2-3 record including two shutouts over 104 regular season games split between the IceDogs and the Spitfires, with a career save percentage of .881 and a 4.02 goals-against average.

Also considered or the award this week, Charlie Schenkel of the Soo Greyhounds went 1-1-0-0, making 70 saves last week. Noah Erliden of the Erie Otters was also a standout, going 1-1-0-0 with 62 saves.

2024-25 OHL Goaltenders of the Week - Regular Season:

Oct. 14 - Oct. 20: Joey Costanzo (Windsor Spitfires)

Oct. 7 - Oct. 13: Finn Marshall (Sudbury Wolves)

Sept. 30 - Oct. 6: Joey Costanzo (Windsor Spitfires)

Sept. 25 - Sept. 29: Jack Ivankovic (Brampton Steelheads)

Sting's Alessandro Di Iorio Named OHL Rookie of the Week

Sarnia Sting forward Alessandro Di Iorio is the OHL Rookie of the Week, recording five assists over three contests.

Di Iorio helped the Sting earn five of a possible six points with a pair of wins followed by a shootout loss. He contributed a pair of assists in Thursday's 3-1 win over the North Bay Battalion. Di Iorio helped the Sting earn their second win of the weekend against the Sudbury Wolves on Friday, registering two helpers to earn second star honours in the 5-1 victory. The Sting closed out their road trip with a 5-4 shootout loss to the Soo Greyhounds on Sunday as Di Iorio recorded another assist.

A 16-year-old centreman from Vaughan, Ont., Di Iorio ranks seventh among all rookie point-getters, tallying seven points (2-5- 7) through his first 11 OHL contests. The Sting selected Di Iorio second overall in the 2024 OHL Priority Selection from the Vaughan Kings U16 AAA program.

Also considered for the award this week were Ottawa 67's teammates Filip Ekberg (1-4-5) and Kohyn Eshkawkogan (1-2-3), despite the team falling short in three games over the weekend.

2024-25 OHL Rookies of the Week - Regular Season:

Oct. 14 - Oct. 20: Alessandro Di Iorio (Sarnia Sting)

Oct. 7 - Oct. 13: Pierce Mbuyi (Owen Sound Attack)

Sept. 30 - Oct. 6: Beckham Edwards (Sarnia Sting)

Sept. 25 - Sept. 29: Ethan Belchetz (Windsor Spitfires)

