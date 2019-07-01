Spinners Rally to Top Cyclones, 6-4

BROOKLYN, NY - Wilmer Reyes smashed two home runs Sunday, but the Brooklyn Cyclones, the Short Season Class A affiliate of the New York Mets, snapped their five-game winning streak with a 6-4 loss to the Lowell Spinners Sunday at MCU Park.

W: Sanchez (1-0)

L: Lasko (0-1)

S: Suero (1)

Cyclones HR: Reyes 2 (2)

BIG MOMENTS

- Lowell enjoyed a six-run seventh inning, scoring on two Brooklyn errors. Jaxx Groshans drilled a three-run shot to punctuate the rally.

- Wilmer Reyes cracked two home runs, finishing 3-4 with three RBIs. His two-run shot in the second made it 2-0, and he followed with a solo homer in the fourth for his first two dingers as a Cyclone.

- Frank Valentino allowed three unearned runs in 5-1/3 innings, striking out five in a no-decision. The West Islip, NY native was signed by the Mets Wednesday.

- Mets reliever Justin Wilson threw one scoreless inning in a rehab appearance, striking out two. He allowed a walk and a hit, throwing 14 of his 19 pitches for strikes.

KEY CYCLONES CONTRIBUTORS

- Wilmer Reyes: 3-4, 2 HR, 3 RBI

- Frank Valentino: ND, 5.1 IP, 6 H, 3 R (0 ER), 5 K

- Justin Wilson: 1.0 IP, 1 H, 0 R, 2 K

NEWS & NOTES

- Wilmer Reyes collected the second multi-home run game of his career. In 179 professional games, he now has 10 home runs.

- Two recent Mets draft picks from the SEC, LSU's Antoine Duplantis and Mississippi State's Cole Gordon made their professional debuts. Duplantis finished 1-4, collecting a single in the third for his first pro hit. Gordon tossed a scoreless ninth inning with three strikeouts.

WHAT'S NEXT

Cyclones at Hudson Valley Renegades, 7:05 p.m.

Dutchess Stadium-Wappingers Falls, NY

Probables: RHP Jaison Vilera (1-1, 4.22 ERA) vs. RHP Zach Trageton (2-1, 2.40 ERA)

