Spinners Set to Open Six-Game Homestand Monday Night

LOWELL, MA - After being able to muster just one win on the road at Brooklyn over the weekend, the Lowell Spinners (11-4), proud affiliate of the 2018 World Series Chamion Boston Red Sox, are set to open their first six game homestand of the 2019 season at LeLacheur Park.

In the first series, the Spinners will face their first divisional test when they take on Stedler Division-foe Vermont Lake Monsters (8-8), affiliate of the Oakland Athletics.

In the first game, the Spinners will roll out Bryan Lucas who got a no-decision last time out against the Tri-City ValleyCats despite going 4.1 innings and allowing no runs.

In game two, Lowell will throw Yusniel Padron-Artilles. Padron-Artilles not only leads the Spinners (and the NYPL) with a 2-0 record, he also leads the league in strikeouts with a tally of 22 through just three games.

In the third and final game against Vermont, the Spinners will turn to Yasel Santana, who is still searching for an elusive first win this season, despite only allowing seven earned runs in three starts, to go along with an impressive 17:3 strikeout-to-walk ratio.

In the final two games before Lucas makes his second start of the week, the Spinners will turn to Aldo Ramirez in the first game against their foes from the McNamara Division, the Staten Island Yankees. Ramirez has been solid for the Lowell, spinning a 1-0 record thus far.

Add a 2.40 ERA, a 15:4 strikeout-to-walk ratio to that and his numbers look even better. To add on top of that, Ramirez has also only pitched in 15 innings - giving an average of one strikeout per inning, and a 1.13 WHIP.

In the fifth game, Ryan Zeferjahn will be the opener, and be followed shortly thereafter by Aldo Ramirez - similar to how Sunday's game at Brooklyn went.

The Spinners are back in action with game one, tonight vs. Vermont. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m.

On July 1, at LeLacheur Park, we celebrate Canada Day with a Canadian Coin Exchange, but the Spinners will also have the 2018 World Series Trophy at the park. Fans are permitted to take pictures with the trophy until 8:00 p.m.

