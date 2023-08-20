Spikes Walk-off With 7-6 Win Over Black Bears in Josiah Viera Jerseys

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa.- On a day when they wore jerseys honoring Josiah Viera, emblazoned with his lifelong credo, "Never Give Up," the State College Spikes did Josiah proud as they scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth to complete a series sweep of the first place West Virginia Black Bears, 7-6.

With every member of the Spikes (18-18 2nd Half) donning Josiah's name and his number 10, the only retired number in franchise history, on the back of their jerseys,Braedon Blackford brought in Caleb Marquez with a game-winning sacrifice fly to complete the comeback.

The jerseys were also up for bids in the Josiah Viera Jersey-off-the-Back Auction, with auction winners present at the game receiving their jerseys on the field immediately following the thrilling conclusion. The auction, presented byP SECU to benefit Children's Miracle Network at Geisinger Janet Weis Children's Hospital in Danville, which provided care to Josiah throughout his lifelong battle with progeria, a rapid aging condition, combined with a donation from PSECU and proceeds from the day's 50/50 Drawing to raise $7,500.

The Spikes' rally began with Zac Vooletich's walk, followed by a Carlos Contreras single to center that put the tying run on base. Marquez, who came on as an emergency replacement at catcher in the second inning, then walked and Josh Leslie drove in Vooletich and advanced Contreras to third with a sacrifice fly, drawing State College within 6-5.

The next batter, Brennen Dorighi, singled to left field to bring home Contreras and tie the game before Ryan Guardino rapped a single through the hole at shortstop to load the bases.

West Virginia (23-13 2nd Half) reliever Jim Jarecki then came in and forced Blackford, who had entered the game as a pinch-hitter in the eighth, to pop a ball up between four fielders in left field, which Tyner Hughes made a sliding catch on for the second out. However, Marquez took advantage of the Black Bears' slow return of the ball to the infield to race home with the winning run.

Payton Harden, Marques Paige and Dorighi each recorded mutli-hit games for the Spikes.

Patrick Kudelka (3-4) tossed two innings of relief, allowing one run on two hits and a walk while striking out two batters, to pick up the win for State College.

John Bakke (2-3), who began the bottom of the ninth on the mound for the Black Bears, took the loss after being charged with all three of the Spikes' runs in the frame.

Patrick Lee knocked in three runs in a 2-for-5 day for West Virginia.

After an off day on Monday, the Spikes will look to bring the momentum from their three-game sweep of the team still in first place in the MLB Draft League's second-half standings to a new three-game set against the Williamsport Crosscutters starting on Tuesday. Right-hander Travis Cole (0-0) will make his first start for the Spikes in the 6:35 p.m. series opener at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

