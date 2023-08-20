Spikes' Big Start Leads To 9-4 Win Over First-Place Black Bears

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa.- The State College Spikes surged out in front with a six-run first inning, then cruised home to a 9-4 victory over the Major League Baseball Draft League-leading West Virginia Black Bears on Saturday night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

The win clinched a series victory for the Spikes (17-18 2nd Half) over the Black Bears (23-12 2nd Half), who lead the MLB Draft League's second-half standings by five games over Trenton.

State College's opening flurry began with back-to-back walks to Payton Harden and Zac Vooletich, followed byCarlos Contreras's RBI single to right field. Braedon Blackford then doubled home two runs and scored himself three batters later onRyan Guardino's groundout. Logan Mathieu and Caleb Marquez finished the onslaught with back-to-back RBI singles of their own.

After West Virginia responded by cutting the deficit to 6-3 in the fifth, the Spikes countered with Harden's RBI fielder's choice, followed by a Black Bears error to plate another run in the same frame.

Brennen Dorighi's single to center field in the eighth brought inJosh Leslieto finish the scoring.

Eight of the nine members of the Spikes' starting lineup recorded hits, with Leslie and Dorighi providing two apiece.

Jackson Lindley led the State College pitching effort, allowing three runs on seven hits while striking out four batters over 4 2/3 innings.Ty Pohlmann (2-1) picked up the win by tossing 2 1/3 scoreless innings of relief, yielding one hit and one walk while recording two strikeouts.

Black Bears first basemanAnthony Hansen went 4-for-5 at the plate in the game.Brooks Garrett (2-3) took the loss after going just 2/3 of an inning in the start for West Virginia.

Sunday, the Spikes will hit the field for a very special 4:05 p.m. game to finish their three-game set against West Virginia. Right-handerDerrick Cherry(3-2) will take the hill for State College to face West Virginia left-handerNathan Madej (0-4).

