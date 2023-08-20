Thunder Storm Past Keys in High Scoring Affair

(Trenton, NJ) - Offense was on display at Trenton Thunder Ballpark as the Thunder looked to rebound following a one-run loss to Frederick on Saturday night.

The Thunder scored their first run of the day on Kolby Johnson's team-leading fifth home run in the first, which was his fourth leadoff home run of the season. After Frederick tied the game at one in the third, Trenton put up a five spot in the bottom of the fourth, capped off by a three-run bases-clearing double by Ramon Jimenez.

After Joe Impeduglia hit a solo home run to extend Trenton's lead to seven in the bottom of the sixth, chaos would unfold in the eighth. Following Roberto Pena's three-run home run, the Keys continued to get base runners aboard. With two outs, Kirkland Banks lined a single to left field, Frederick's Andrew Papantonis attempted to score, but was cut down at the plate by a magnificent throw from Trenton's left fielder Anthony Abbatine.

A benches clearing brawl ensued between the two teams after the play at the plate, which resulted in Frederick's Hyland Hall being ejected. Enrique Ozoa threw a scoreless ninth inning to give Trenton the 10-5 victory.

Your Hyatt Regency Princeton Thunder Player of the game was awarded to Lane Miller, who for the third start in a row pitched six innings. On Saturday, he allowed just two runs and scattered six hits.

Your Hyatt Regency Princeton Thunder Player of the game was awarded to Lane Miller, who for the third start in a row pitched six innings. On Saturday, he allowed just two runs and scattered six hits.

Your First Half Champion Thunder moved to 16-15 (35-22 overall) on the second half.

