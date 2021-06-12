Spikes Use Big Fifth Inning to Earn 8-2 Win over Black Bears

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pa. - The State College Spikes broke a tie game wide open with six runs in the fifth inning and used the running game to great effect with four more stolen bases to secure an 8-2 victory over the West Virginia Black Bears on Saturday night at Medlar Field at Lubrano Park.

Chase Stanke and Mark Vierling each produced two-run singles in the Spikes' (7-9) huge frame, which started when Tyler Heckert deliver a one-out single to drive in Lukas Cook. Myles Austin also contributed an RBI with a sacrifice fly to center field in the fifth.

The Spikes very nearly added another big blast, as Kenny Piper smashed a ball into the Pepsi Picnic Pavilion in left field that would have been a three-run homer were it not ruled foul by the umpires. Piper would go on to be hit by a pitch later in the plate appearance to continue the State College offensive parade.

The surge continued in the sixth as the Spikes conjured a run in the sixth from a two-out, bases empty situation thanks to Heckert. The State College second baseman was hit by a pitch, then took second on an errant pickoff throw and stole third before crossing the plate on a wild pitch.

State College would grab all four steals in the sixth inning, including two more for Austin, who started the Spikes' first with a triple and scored on Kenny Piper's sacrifice fly to left in that frame.

Chris Wall started on the mound and was effective with 2 2/3 innings of one-run ball but needed 61 pitches to get through the outing. Blake Seigler (1-0) then picked up the win with 2 1/3 scoreless stanzas in which he gave up just one hit and struck out three batters without a walk.

John Czeslawski (0-1) took the loss for the Black Bears after giving up all six of the Spikes' fifth-inning runs on five hits, a walk and two hit batsmen. Czeslawski struck out one batter in the effort.

Sunday, the Spikes and Black Bears meet at 4:05 p.m. for the rubber match of their three-game set. The game will also conclude the Spikes' six-game homestand. Right-hander Andrew Moore (1-2), recently named by Prep Baseball Report as the number one pitcher in the Major League Baseball Draft League, gets the start on the mound for State College. West Virginia will send left-hander Mitch Bratt (1-1) to the hill.

It's a Sunday Funday at the ballpark, presented by Bigfoot Country Legends, featuring a Blair Thomas Bobblehead Giveaway for the first 250 fans. Gates will open at 3:00 p.m. to the general public, and the Sunday Funday festivities include $3 ice cream sundaes throughout the game, $3 16-oz. hard seltzers from 3-5 p.m., and Kids Run the Bases Home Run Edition after the game.

Tickets for Sunday's game, as well as every game remaining on the 2021 home schedule, are currently on sale through the Spikes Ticket Office. Tickets can be purchased by calling (814) 272-1711 or by visiting the Ticket Office in person from 9 a.m. to the end of the game on gamedays Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to the end of the game on gamedays Saturday and Sunday, and 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. on non-gamedays Monday through Friday.

Fans can also buy and download single-game tickets by visiting StateCollegeSpikes.com.

Catch all of the action on Sunday via the Spikes Radio Network, presented by Penn State Sports Medicine, Official Healthcare Provider of Penn State Athletics, starting with Spikes Live, presented by Mount Nittany Health, on the air from Medlar Field at Lubrano Park. The game can be viewed worldwide on the MLB Draft League streaming platform at MLBDraftLeague.com/streaming, along with the "Listen Live" link on StateCollegeSpikes.com and the TuneIn Radio app.

Time of Game - 3:00

Attendance - 3,023

