No-Hit Bid Comes Up Short; Cutters Earn 10th Victory

The Williamsport Crosscutters pitching staff put their extra day of rest due to yesterday's rainout to good use, throwing 7.1 innings of no-hit baseball in route to a 6-3 victory over the Trenton Thunder at Rider University.

Nick Consentino earned his second win of the season in his fifth start, going the first five innings and allowing just one walk and two hit batters while striking out six. Zach Kalpak and Hunter Kloke would continue the no-hitter into the 8th inning before Kloke would surrender a single, a double, and a three-run home run, which accounted for all of the Trenton scoring on the day. Hunter Caudelle closed things out on the hill, allowing just one additional hit while earning his first save of the season.

The Cutters offense was led in a big way by the red-hot bats of Dakota Kotowski and Sean Ross, who combined for six of the teams eight hits on the afternoon. Kotowski went 3-4 with two doubles, a home run, three RBI, and two runs scored while Ross was 3-4 with a double and two runs scored. Trey Steffler and Jaxon Shirley also each recorded a hit in the contest.

The Crosscutters finish the rain-shortened two game series against the Trenton Thunder tomorrow back at Rider University. First pitch is scheduled for 1:00 p.m.

WP: Nick Cosentino (2-1) LP: Justin Garcia (1-1)

SV: Hunter Caudelle (1)

Crosscutters Record: 10-6-1

Next Game: Sunday, June 13, 2021 at Trenton (played at Rider University), 1:00 p.m.Next Home Game/Promotion: Tuesday, June 15, 2021 vs Frederick, 7:05 p.m.Topps Tuesday

